The transfer saga involving one of Tottenham Hotspur’s players who could leave this summer could drag on into late in the window.

Ange Postecoglou is overseeing another reshaping of the squad at Tottenham, with the likes of Japhet Tanganga and Ryan Sessegnon already having left.

Midfielder Giovani Lo Celso was a fringe player under Postecoglou last season and he is drawing interest from former club Real Betis this summer.

Manu Fajardo, the Betis sporting director, has admitted that the Argentinian midfielder is a remote option for the club.

However, it has been claimed that the Spurs midfielder has emerged as the priority target for the Spanish club this summer.

According to Spanish outlet ABC Seville, Betis are prepared to play the long game in the ongoing window to get their hands on him.

The club are aware that signing the midfielder will not be an easy nut to crack given his wages and the fee Spurs are likely to demand.

However, Betis are prepared to work hard until the end of the summer transfer window in order to realise their dream of Lo Celso returning to the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Lo Celso wants to play more football and would be keen to his old stomping ground at Betis this summer.

Any deal would have to work for Tottenham though and Spurs have a reputation for driving a hard bargain in the market.