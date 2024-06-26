Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce have tabled a bid for Crystal Palace winger Jefferson Lerman as they seek to take him to Istanbul.

Lerma joined Crystal Palace on a free transfer last summer but scored just once in the Premier League in 28 appearances last term.

He is one of the players Crystal Palace would be open to offers for and the winger is attracting interest from Turkey.

Fenerbahce are interested in signing Lerma as part of their plans to back new manager Mourinho in the transfer window.

According to Turkish outlet As Marca, Fenerbahce have put in a bid to sign the winger from Palace this summer.

The Turkish giants are pushing to sign him and have offered a deal worth €9.5m to Crystal Palace for the 29-year-old Colombian.

Fenerbahce sporting director Mario Branco is in London and is directly leading the negotiations with Crystal Palace.

They are hopeful of having an agreement in place with Crystal Palace for the signature of Lerma in the ongoing transfer window.