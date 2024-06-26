Everton are not interested in signing Manchester United defenders Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Manchester United are expected to table a second bid for Jarrad Branthwaite after Everton rejected their first offer worth £43m including add-ons.

The Premier League giants are not interested in meeting Everton’s £70m asking price for the centre-back but are exploring other ways to get a deal done.

Manchester United are believed to be considering offering Wan-Bissaka and Lindelof to Everton as part of a deal to bring down the transfer fee for Branthwaite.

However, it has been claimed that Everton are cool on the prospect of signing the Manchester United duo.

The Toffees are not interested in signing the two defenders from Manchester United this summer.

They will not be accepting any offers involving the duo if Manchester United table such a bid for Branthwaite.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United find a way to break the deadlocks in negotiations for the Everton centre-back.