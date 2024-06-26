Marseille attacker Iliman Ndiaye is undergoing a medical on Merseyside ahead of joining Everton this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Everton have been in talks with Marseille for the signature of a player they have been chasing since last year when he left Sheffield United to go to France.

He had a difficult time at Marseille and the club have been keen to move him on this summer amidst interest from the Premier League.

Everton wasted little time in getting a deal in place with Marseille for the signature of the forward in the ongoing transfer window.

Ndiaye is currently on Merseyside where he is being put through his paces in a medical ahead of him joining the Toffees this summer.

Personal terms are already in place between the player and Everton for him to sign a contract once he passes the medical successfully.

Ndiaye will put pen to paper on a five-year deal and complete his return to England following a disappointing season in France with Marseille.

Everton have also agreed to pay a fee of €18.5m plus €1.5m in add-ons based on his appearances and performances for the Toffees.