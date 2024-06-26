Borussia Dortmund are interested in getting their hands on Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray this summer, it has been claimed in Germany.

Following their failure to achieve promotion to the Premier League, Leeds are aware that they are likely to lose a few players this summer.

Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto are two players Leeds are expected to sell, but they are keen to hold on to Gray.

The teenage midfielder has several suitors in the Premier League but Leeds are battling to keep him at Elland Road.

However, according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Dortmund are have now entered the race to sign the Leeds midfielder this summer.

It has been claimed that Dortmund have their eyes on the young midfielder as a potential target.

Gray, 18, would also be open to a move to Dortmund given their record of developing young talent.

However, he is not a priority for Dortmund as the club are now busy trying to finalise the signings of Waldemar Anton and Pascal Gross.

They would likely consider turning their attention towards Gray once the arrivals are confirmed.