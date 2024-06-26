Malmo sporting director Daniel Andersson believes that Sead Haksabanovic, who they have just signed from Celtic, has the ability to decide matches and will fit well into the set-up.

After spending last season on loan at Stoke City, the Montenegro international was sold by Celtic to Swedish club Malmo on Wednesday for a reported fee of €3.5m.

The 29-year-old will add important Champions League experience to the Malmo team, having played in the competition with Celtic in 2022.

Giving his reaction to the signing, Malmo’s sporting director insisted that Haksabanovic is someone who has the ability to decide matches on his own.

Malmo also expect the former West Ham player to play in different attacking positions for the team, according to Andersson.

“Sead is a very good player who can play in many offensive positions”, Andersson told his club’s official website.

“He’s been a bit brave lately and is now very keen to play for us and show what he can do.

“Despite his relatively young age, he has international experience playing at the highest level from many different countries and leagues.

“He has top qualities to decide matches, while at the same time, he is a player who works hard for the team.

“We think Sead will fit well into the team building.”

There was some excitement at Celtic when Haksabanovic arrived at the club, but he struggled to make an impact or command regular starts at Parkhead.

It is unclear if Celtic have included a sell-on clause in the deal in the event he flourishes at Malmo and then moves on elsewhere.