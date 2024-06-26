Manchester United have conducted an exploratory survey to ask about Switzerland international winger Dan Ndoye in the last few hours.

The Red Devils, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe on board, are looking to strengthen their squad this summer as they aim to be better than they were last season.

Multiple options in multiple areas of the pitch are being explored and the latest of them is the Switzerland and Bologna winger.

Ndoye played a key role in helping his side qualify for the Champions League next season, ending with three goal contributions in 32 Serie A matches.

He is currently in action at Euro 2024 with Switzerland and Manchester United have seen enough to be keen.

While earlier in the day it was claimed that Italian giants Inter Milan had asked for information about the player, now according to Sky Italia, Manchester United have also walked the same path.

They have, in the last few hours, conducted an exploratory survey to ask about Ndoye.

Manchester United want to know how much the entire operation would cost them.

Ndoye became the second youngest goalscorer in the history of Switzerland national team at Euro 2024.