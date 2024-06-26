INEOS are set to take UEFA to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in order to take Jean-Clair Todibo to Manchester United this summer.

Manchester United have been blocked from signing the Nice defender this summer by the UEFA due to INEOS’ sporting control of both clubs.

INEOS owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has expressed his annoyance at the Frenchman being stopped from joining the Old Trafford outfit in the ongoing transfer window.

The Nice defender has been one of Manchester United’s top targets and INEOS are now prepared to force the issue to get their way.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, INEOS have hired Swiss lawyer Gianpaolo Monteneri to plead their case in front of CAS.

They are set to challenge the UEFA regulations that stop clubs from trading players if they are in the same competition and are owned by the same entity.

Manchester United are pushing for Todibo, and Ratcliffe and INEOS are keen to make it happen this summer.

It remains to be seen how CAS view the case given Todibo is likely being stopped from joining a club of his choice.

And also how long CAS take to rule.