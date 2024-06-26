Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz is now poised to undergo his medical with Juventus in Las Vegas ahead of joining the Italian giants.

Juventus have an agreement in place with Aston Villa to sign Luiz for cash plus Samuel Illing-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea.

The two clubs have been working through the processes needed to get the deal over the line and Juventus stand primed and ready to give Luiz a medical.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Luiz will undergo a medical with Juventus on Wednesday.

The medical checks will take place in Las Vegas, as Luiz is currently with the Brazil squad for the Copa America in the United States, and Juventus have flown a doctor out ready.

Illing-Junior underwent his medical with Aston Villa in Birmingham on Tuesday, while today Villa will put Barrenechea through his medical checks.

Juventus are paying Aston Villa a fee of €22m, plus a further €8m in bonuses, to land Luiz.

The midfielder has agreed a contract with Juventus which is due to run until the summer of 2029 and will earn him €4.5m per season, plus bonuses.

He will be hoping to come through the tests in Las Vegas without an issue.