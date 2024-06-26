Leeds United’s demands appear to have ruled out a club as a potential destination for one of Daniel Farke’s squad this summer.

Farke was left powerless last summer when a host of players left Elland Road on loan deals following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Leeds were hoping to keep hold of defender Maximilian Wober, but he triggered a clause in his deal to join Borussia Monchengladbach and impressed in Germany, leading the Bundesliga club to want to keep him.

Leeds though have asked for a deal which Gladbach feel they simply cannot do and there is no sign of a resolution appearing on the horizon.

And, according to German daily the Rheinische Post, the two clubs are far apart when it comes to their valuations of the defender and a move back to Borussia Park is not realistic.

It has been claimed that Gladbach are unlikely to go anywhere close to meeting Leeds’ demands for a permanent deal.

Wober is currently with the Austria squad for the European Championship and does not want to discuss his future at the moment.

He has banned his agent from contacting him while at the tournament.

It remains to be seen whether Wober would be open to spending a season in the Championship given that he is an Austria international.