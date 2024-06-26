Newly-crowned German champions Bayer Leverkusen have expressed their interest in signing Juventus defender Dean Huijsen, who is also a target for Liverpool and Newcastle United.

The 19-year-old defender spent the second half of last season on loan at fellow Serie A club Roma, where he featured in 14 Serie A games.

Teams took note of Huijsen’s performances and now multiple clubs are exploring the idea of knocking at Juventus’ door for the 19-year-old.

Newcastle United, who are in the market for a new defender this summer, have looked at the player and asked for information, along with fellow Premier League side Liverpool.

A new name has now been added to the list in the form of Bayer Leverkusen, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

Xabi Alonso’s side recently lost out on Waldemar Anton, who is joining Borussia Dortmund, and the Leverkusen boss is now keen on Huijsen.

Juventus have priced Huijsen at €30m and it remains to be seen which of the clubs are interested in matching their valuation.

Newcastle lost Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles to long-term injuries earlier this year and want another centre-back, despite signing Lloyd Kelly.

Liverpool meanwhile saw Joel Matip go, while Sepp van den Berg wants to leave.

Juventus have Huijsen tied down with a contract until the summer of 2028.