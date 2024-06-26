RB Leipzig have held concrete talks with Liverpool over taking one of the Reds’ midfielders to Germany this summer, but the structure proposed does not work for the Anfield side.

Arne Slot, Liverpool’s new boss, is starting to run the rule over the squad he has inherited as he edges towards transfer decisions.

The Dutchman will welcome back a number of players that Liverpool sent out on loan last season and upon whom decisions will need to be made about whether they stay or go.

Reds midfielder Tyler Morton was at Hull City in the Championship on loan last term and further built his reputation, to the stage there is a fierce battle unfolding for his signature.

RB Leipzig are in the thick of it and talks with Liverpool have happened, according to Sky Deutschland.

The Bundesliga side are pushing to get Liverpool to agree to a loan with an option to buy, but the Reds are not interested in such a loan structure.

It is suggested that Morton though ‘can really imagine’ joining RB Leipzig.

He views the German giants as a good next step in his career and he would also have the chance to play in the Bundesliga on a weekly basis.

No agreement is in place though and Liverpool will have the final word on their midfielder.