French giants Lyon have now gone on to table a £10m bid for Everton’s 26-year-old defender Ben Godfrey, who is also a target for Serie A side Atalanta, according to Sky Sports News.

Interest in the English defender has spiked in the last 24 hours with the player himself also giving hints about his willingness to move.

He prefers a move to Italy, despite Atalanta’s initial offer of £8.46m falling short of Everton’s valuation.

The entry of Lyon onto the scene now changes the entire complexion and the French club have also gone on to make an offer of £10m for Godfrey.

However, it is still short of the Toffees’ valuation, which stands at £15m.

It now remains to be seen whether Lyon return with yet another offer for the former England international, who will enter the final 12 months of his contract at Goodison Park next month.

Godfrey found his chances limited for Sean Dyche’s team last season, finishing with 15 Premier League appearances.

He has played 93 matches for the club though in the three years he has been at Merseyside.

Selling Godfrey would be a PSR boost for Everton before the 30th June deadline.