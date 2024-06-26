Newcastle United are exploring alternative ways to raise cash in the event that Yankuba Minteh’s exit does not happen by Sunday’s PSR deadline, according to the Athletic.

The Magpies are battling to remain within the Premier League’s PSR rules ahead of the 30th June deadline.

They were in talks to sell Minteh to Everton, but those collapsed as discussions for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to go the other way ended.

Serious interest has now emerged for Minteh in Europe, in the shape of Lyon and Marseille, and Newcastle are expected to offload him.

However, until the deal is done, Newcastle are exploring alternatives in order to balance the PSR books.

The Magpies do not want to be caught out by an issue cropping up which scuppers Minteh’s exit from St James’ Park.

What other options on the table Newcastle might be looking at are unclear, but even beyond 30th June they are expected to offload players to help with their PSR calculations.

Defender Kieran Trippier, midfielder Sean Longstaff, winger Miguel Almiron and striker Callum Wilson are all players who could be sold by Newcastle this summer.