Newcastle United have made an enquiry for Juventus centre-back Federico Gatti, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Magpies have already signed Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer this summer but are keen to add at least one more centre-back to their squad amid injuries to Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman.

The club are studying several profiles and are carrying out checks on several defenders across Europe.

It has been claimed that Gatti has emerged as a potential target for the north east giants in the ongoing transfer window.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Newcastle have put in an enquiry for the Juventus defender this summer.

The Magpies have sought information on the defender and what it could take to do a deal to sign him in the current window.

However, the situation has not moved beyond a simple enquiry and no concrete talks have taken place for Newcastle to try to sign Gatti.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle decide to make a firm offer for the Juventus defender sometime this summer.