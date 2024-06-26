Newcastle United were granted permission to hold talks with winger Michael Olise, according to the Athletic.

Eddie Howe is keen to strengthen his attacking options at the club and the wide-man is a player that the Magpies have followed with great interest.

A host of sides were keen on snapping up the Crystal Palace man, making use of a clause in his contract.

It is Bayern Munich who have won the race for Olise and he will be heading to Germany to play for Vincent Kompany at the Allianz Arena.

Newcastle were in the thick of the battle for Olise though and they were even granted permission by Crystal Palace to hold talks with the winger.

Olise however feels that Bayern Munich are the right move and he will be playing in the Champions League with the Bavarians, who also hope to regain their Bundesliga crown.

Nevertheless, their pursuit of Olise signals Newcastle’s continuing ambition in the transfer market as they look to take Howe’s squad to the next level.

Olise only managed to feature once against Newcastle in the Premier League last season, and that for just 17 minutes, as he played in Palace’s 2-0 win at Selhurst Park in April.