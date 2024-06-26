Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh wants to join Everton this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Everton have been interested in the winger who had a brilliant loan spell at Feyenoord last season in the Netherlands.

However, once Newcastle backed out of the negotiations for Dominic Calver-Lewin, the deal to take Minteh to Everton also lay dead in the water.

Newcastle are still keen to sell him, with Marseille and Lyon interested in taking the winger to France; Lyon have made a €40m offer.

However, according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, Minteh would favour a move to Everton in the ongoing transfer window.

The winger wants to play in the Premier League and Everton managed to sell a move to the player during talks.

Minteh has an agreement with Everton but for the moment, there is no deal in place between the two clubs.

Everton are unlikely to commit any big money on incoming players until they record a big sale this summer.