Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones has set his sights on finishing the summer transfer window with nine fresh faces at the club, according to the South London Press.

The Addicks were pleased with the impact that Jones had when he came in last season as he quickly set about banishing any worries of relegation in League One.

The club are keen to back him this summer as he looks to reshape the squad in anticipation of a push up the league standings.

Charlton have already been busy adding to the squad with the likes of Luke Berry, Josh Edwards, Will Mannion and Alex Mitchell all arriving.

Jones though is just warming up and by the end of the window he wants nine new faces in through the building, meaning five more arrivals.

The Welsh boss is ambitious and keen to shape a squad that can fight at the top end of the League One table.

Charlton could though have to deal with unexpected departures, which could then swell the total number of signings needed.

Huddersfield Town, just relegated from the Championship, have been trying to sign Charlton striker Alfie May, who was League One’s top scorer last term.