Portsmouth are likely to send their new signing Reuben Swann out on loan next season, according to BBC South.

The newly-promoted Championship side confirmed the signing of the teenager from Southern League Premier Division Central side AFC Sudbury on Wednesday.

Still just 18, the midfielder was handed his first-team debut by Sudbury in March last year.

The teenager has signed a two-year deal with the Fratton Park-based club with an option for a further year.

However, Pompey do not have the intention of bringing him straight into the first-team scene.

In fact, they are likely to send Swann out on loan for the season.

It though remains to be seen which club they decide to trust with the Swann’s future.

With the Championship season in mind, Portsmouth have already started to bring in players to restock their existing squad that won the League One title last season.