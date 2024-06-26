Playing for Roberto De Zerbi at Marseille was a key reason for West Ham target Ismael Kone choosing to join the French club, according to the BBC.

West Ham have been chasing Kone as they look to strengthen Julen Lopetegui’s squad and Watford have been open to selling the midfielder.

The Hammers though look to have lost out on Kone as Marseille now have a £15m deal in place to take him to the Stade Velodrome.

Kone is excited about going to Marseille and it is claimed the reason he chose the French side is because he wants to play for De Zerbi.

De Zerbi only recently took the Marseille job after leaving Brighton and his managerial stock remains high.

Kone was a regular fixture in the Watford team in the Championship last season and caught the eye.

The 22-year-old, a Canada international, is currently in action at the Copa America and it remains to be seen when Marseille will look to give him a medical.

Kone still has another three years left on his Watford contract, but the sale will bring an influx of cash into the Hornets’ coffers.