Ismaila Coulibaly has conceded that he is mostly likely to return to Sheffield United this summer following the end of his loan spell at AIK, despite the Swedes trying to keep him.

The midfielder joined the Swedish outfit on a loan deal until the summer in the last January transfer window.

He made just one EFL Cup appearance for Sheffield United in the first half of last season, but featured 13 times for AIK during his loan stint at the Swedish side.

The Swedish outfit are keen to re-sign him but Coulibaly admitted that though AIK are trying to do something, it will be tough to pull off as things stand.

He insisted that he is most likely set to return to England to his parent club Sheffield United this summer.

Coulibaly told Fotboll Sthlm: “AIK are trying to solve something but it will be tough.

“We will see what happens but most likely I will go back to England.”

The midfielder has thoroughly enjoyed his loan spell in Sweden though at AIK.

Coulibaly stressed that he was delighted to finally get a run of games without any issues or injuries.

“It has been very good for me.

“I found the love for football again and played without any problems or injuries.”

Sheffield United signed the Mali international from Norwegian club Sarpsborg in the summer of 2020.