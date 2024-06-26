French goalkeeper Paul Nardi has passed a medical with QPR as the Championship side look to sign him.

Nardi, 30, is out of contract with Belgian outfit Gent this summer and looks set for an adventure in English football.

QPR have been pushing to sign him and matters have moved quickly as Nardi is now in London.

He has, according to French daily Le Parisien, just passed a medical with QPR.

Now Nardi will put pen to paper to a two-year contract at Loftus Road.

Nardi was linked with a possible move to his former club Lorient, who were relegated from Ligue 1 this season, but no offer was sent to him.

The goalkeeper missed a chunk of last season after suffering an ankle fracture for which he had to go under the knife.

As such, Nardi ended up making just eleven appearances in the Belgian top flight for Gent last season, keeping one clean sheet in the process.