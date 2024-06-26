Sunderland have set a price expectation for midfielder Jobe Bellingham after rejecting a bid from Crystal Palace and other sides, according to the Guardian.

Bellingham is in-demand in the ongoing transfer window following a solid season in a Sunderland side that struggled in the Championship after they sacked Tony Mowbray last term.

The relatively unknown Regis Le Bris has now taken the helm at the Stadium of Light and he will have to deal with clubs looking to snap up Bellingham.

Crystal Palace have tried with a bid, which Sunderland rejected, while other clubs have failed with offers too.

Sunderland would like to keep hold of Bellingham, but would consider selling him if the offers started to go over £20m.

The Black Cats are keen to give Bellingham another full season at the club and watch him develop further.

Palace are getting a cash influx from selling winger Michael Olise to Bayern Munich.

They are keen to land a young domestic midfielder with some of the proceeds after the success they had snapping up Adam Wharton from Blackburn Rovers.

Whether the Eagles would go to over £20m for Bellingham though is in question, especially as they also need a more like for like Olise replacement.