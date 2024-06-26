Italian Serie A side Torino will watch Sheffield Wednesday target Duncan McGuire in action at the Olympic Games this summer while they look at moving for him.

McGuire came very close to making the move to the Championship in the January transfer window as both Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers tried to sign him.

Sheffield Wednesday have retained their interest in the American forward, but now face competition from Italy.

Torino are keen on McGuire and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Tutto Mercato), they intend to watch him play for the United States team at the Paris Olympics.

The likelihood is that the Serie A side will try to make a move for McGuire after the Olympics.

They feel that as his contract at MLS side Orlando expires in December he represents a good opportunity.

Whether McGuire would prefer heading for Torino over Sheffield Wednesday remains to be seen.

Owls boss Danny Rohl wants to boost his attacking options and the club are working in the market.

Sheffield Wednesday start their Championship campaign on 11th August at home to Plymouth Argyle.