Tottenham Hotspur offered Richarlison to Newcastle United as a makeweight in a potential swap deal for Alexander Isak, but the Magpies rejected the approach.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with an interest in signing the forward in the ongoing transfer window.

There were suggestions that talks took place between the two clubs but Chelsea have denied showing an interest in the Newcastle star.

It has been claimed that one more London club made a play to land the Newcastle star but failed to convince the Magpies.

According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, Tottenham were prepared to send Richarlison to Newcastle as part of a deal for Isak.

The north London club proposed a cash plus player bid but Newcastle were quick to reject the offer.

Eddie Howe wants to build around Isak and Newcastle are not interested in selling the striker under any circumstances.

Newcastle are working on outgoings due to their PSR concerns but the Swede is not for sale this summer.