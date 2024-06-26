Wolves are braced for a second bid from West Ham United for the services of defender Max Kilman, who they are not keen on selling, but it has not come yet.

Kilman is rated highly by new West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui and the Spaniard would like him at the London Stadium this summer.

The Hammers have already backed their manager by putting in a bid for Kilman, but it was turned down by Wolves.

The Molineux side are now waiting for a second bid from West Ham to arrive as they expect the Hammers to keep trying, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Kilman is not a player that Wolves are looking to sell and they do not have PSR concerns ahead of Sunday’s deadline.

However, Wolves would likely consider selling Kilman if West Ham offer £45m; the Hammers though, have not yet made a second bid.

Newcastle United are also keen on Kilman and, like West Ham, have had a bid turned down.

The Magpies though do have PSR concerns ahead of the deadline and are trying to address those by selling Yankuba Minteh, who is wanted by Lyon and Marseille.