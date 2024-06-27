Lyon’s offer for Everton defender Ben Godfrey is higher than has been claimed, according to the BBC, as it comes in at close to £13m.

The French club view an opportunity to land Godfrey amid Everton’s battles to remain within the PSR rules by Sunday evening.

It was widely suggested that they have put £10m on the table to take the defender to Ligue 1 this summer.

However, it is now claimed the deal on the table for Godfrey is higher, coming in at £12.7m.

Everton are claimed to value Godfrey at closer to £15m and have already turned down a bid of just over £8.5m from Italian side Atalanta.

Godfrey is suggested to prefer the idea of a move to Serie A with Atalanta, but the Italians will need to improve their bid.

Lyon are currently the highest bidders for the defender as they seek his signature.

Godfrey struggled to find favour on a regular basis with Everton boss Sean Dyche last season and the club are prepared to sell him.