Burnley are aiming to announce the appointment of their new manager next week, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The club are yet to finalise a replacement for Belgian tactician Vincent Kompany, who left for Bayern Munich at the end of last season.

Burnley are preparing for life back in the Championship next season, but are yet to have a manager in the place.

The club have been holding talks with several candidates and are hoping to have a deal in place soon with a suitable name.

It has been claimed that Burnley are now expecting to announce a new manager sometime next week.

They have held talks with Liam Rosenior, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Craig Bellamy and Scott Parker regarding filling up the dugout at Turf Moor next season.

Van Nistelrooy could be returning to Manchester United to join Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff.

Frank Lampard was linked with the job early in the process but he is no longer in the running to become the next Burnley manager.