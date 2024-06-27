Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens insists that given the fact that Leeds United rate Sonny Perkins so highly, it will be exciting to see what the 20-year-old can bring to the O’s.

The League One side successfully managed to rope in the young forward from the Yorkshire giants on a season-long loan deal on Thursday.

The move is Perkins’ second spell away from Leeds United, a club he joined from West Ham back in 2022, and will give him a chance to prove himself after a disappointing stint with Oxford United during the first half of last season.

The manager of his new club could not hide his excitement while giving his reaction to the signing and insisted that the O’s hope to get the most out of Perkins’ versatility as a player.

“Sonny has a superb amount of natural ability, and we’re really pleased to see him join us here at Leyton Orient”, Wellens told his club’s official website.

“He is highly rated by Leeds, and we’re excited to see what he can do for us going forwards.

“He’s a really versatile player, who can play as a centre forward or in the ten role.

“He’s scored a really impressive amount of goals for both Leeds and West Ham’s U21 sides, and we believe that he is ready to make that step up to senior football now.”

Leeds will keep a close eye on how Perkins does throughout his time with the League One club.