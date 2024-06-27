Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille have made contact with one of Leeds United’s stars as they aim to take advantage of the Whites failing to win promotion to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke saw his Leeds side fall at the final hurdle in the playoffs in the Championship and there are financial ramifications.

Leeds are expected to lose a number of players over the course of the transfer window as they look to balance the books.

Marseille, who recently appointed De Zerbi as coach and want to back him, are now looking towards Elland Road.

The French giants, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, have recently been in touch with Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

They are keen to explore bringing the Frenchman to the Stade Velodrome and it is suggested Leeds could be prepared to give him an exit voucher.

Joining Marseille in the French top flight would likely appeal to Meslier.

It would hand him the chance to boost his international ambitions by playing in Ligue 1 and also give him the chance to work under highly rated boss De Zerbi.