Paris Saint-Germain are showing interest in Everton midfielder Amadou Onana and a move for the Belgian ‘could gain momentum’.

Onana has been linked with a possible move away from Goodison Park this summer, especially as Everton battle to make sure they are on the right side of the Premier League’s PSR rules by 30th June deadline.

Barcelona are keen, but view the Belgian as a very expensive option, while Manchester United have also taken a look.

PSG though cannot be ruled out and they like Onana’s profile, with the Belgian of interest to the French champions, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Benfica’s Joao Neves is the man PSG prefer at present in their pursuit of a midfielder, but he would likely cost €100m.

Onana could be secured for almost half that sum and PSG may switch to focusing on him.

It is suggested that the alternative of Onana ‘could gain momentum’ with PSG.

Onana is currently further underlining his quality at Euro 2024, but if PSG do want to try to take advantage of Everton’s financial needs then they may have to move quickly.

The Toffees also look set to bring cash in by selling Ben Godfrey.