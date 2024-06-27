Derby County appear to have seen off competition from Blackburn Rovers, QPR and Stoke City to secure striker Jerry Yates, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The former Blackpool goal-getter struck just eight times in 43 appearances for Swansea City in the Championship last season.

Yates only linked up with the Welsh side last summer, but he is set to be on the move once again.

A host of Championship sides have been keen to breathe new life into Yates and get him scoring again.

Blackburn, QPR and Stoke are all suitors, but it appears that Paul Warne’s newly promoted Derby have seen them off and a loan move is on the cards.

The project at Pride Park looks to have appealed to Yates the most and he is poised to join the Rams.

Yates struck 14 times for Blackpool in the 2022/23 season and Warne will hope to get him firing again.

The 27-year-old will want to impress Warne over the course of pre-season and put himself in the best shape to start the Rams’ league opener, away at Blackburn.