Former Netherlands international Ronald de Boer has indicated that Ruud van Nistelrooy joining the Manchester United coaching staff will be a smart move for his career.

Van Nistelrooy left PSV Eindhoven last year after feeling that he was not being backed properly but he won two trophies in his only season in management.

The Dutchman has been biding his time for the right move and Burnley held talks with him over the possibility of him succeeding Vincent Kompany as their new manager this summer.

However, Van Nistelrooy is set to take a step back as he is believed to be close to agreeing to join Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff at Manchester United ahead of next season.

Many are surprised that he would be taking up an assistant coaching role at Manchester United rather than continue his career in management but De Boer feels it could be a smart move for his career.

He said Voetbal Primeur’s European Championship show: “Great for Ruud.

“He is a smart boy.”

Manchester United are also set to add Go Ahead Eagles coach Rene Hake to Ten Hag’s staff.