Everton defender Ben Godfrey will travel on Friday to Italy to undergo a medical with Serie A side Atalanta, according to Sky Sports News.

Atalanta had been trying to reach an agreement with Everton for Godfrey and have now done so, for a €10m fee plus a further €2m in add-ons.

Everton are keen to bring in money to help towards meeting the Premier League’s PSR rules by the 30th June deadline.

Matters are now moving at pace and Godfrey has been booked on a flight to head to Italy on Friday.

When he gets to Italy, Atalanta will then put him through a medical check.

Godfrey has also agreed personal terms with the Italian club and Atalanta are expected to close the deal before 30th June.

The defender struggled to command regular game time under Sean Dyche last season when the Toffees boss had all his options available.

French club Lyon joined the race to sign Godfrey earlier this week, but the defender wanted to join Atalanta.