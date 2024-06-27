Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille are holding early talks with Manchester United in their pursuit of Mason Greenwood this summer, according to The Athletic.

Greenwood’s impressive loan spell at Getafe last season has made him an attractive proposition for several clubs across Europe.

Juventus, Lazio and Napoli are interested in taking him to Italy in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Manchester United have already rejected two offers from Lazio, one of them being a player plus cash proposal, and there is now interest from France in the forward.

It has been claimed that Marseille have made an approach to Manchester United for the English forward.

Talks are at an early stage between the two clubs over the possibility of Greenwood moving to France.

The forward would also prefer a move to Marseille over other options at this stage of the summer transfer window.

Marseille see the possibility of signing Greenwood as an opportunity to get a quality player for new manager De Zerbi.