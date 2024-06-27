Go Ahead Eagles’ players have been told about their coach Rene Hake’s impending departure to Manchester United this summer.

Manchester United are set to add Hake to Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff as part of a backroom staff shake-up at Old Trafford ahead of next season

The 52-year-old, who started his coaching career at the FC Emmen academy in 1994, worked alongside Ten Hag previously at FC Twente.

Hake led Go Ahead Eagles to European qualification last season but is now set to move to Old Trafford.

According to Dutch outlet Sportnieuws.nl, Go Ahead Eagles are aware of Hake’s departure to Manchester United this summer.

The players have already been told that they are going to lose their coach to the Premier League giants.

Hake has a release clause in his contract, which makes the negotiations simple between the two clubs.

Manchester United are also set to add former PSV Eindhoven head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy to Ten Hag’s staff.