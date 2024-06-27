Juventus have approached Nottingham Forest to ask about Reds defender Murillo, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, but any deal would be ‘expensive and difficult’.

Forest are making moves to bring in cash before Sunday’s PSR deadline and are selling Orel Mangala and Moussa Niakhate to French club Lyon.

That will ease the pressure at the City Ground, but Nottingham Forest still have to deal with interest in their players.

Chelsea have enquired about Murillo and now they have been joined by Juventus.

The Italian giants are admirers of the Brazilian centre-back and wanted to see what it would take to bring him to Turin.

Any deal is claimed to be likely to be ‘expensive and difficult’ as Nottingham Forest are not keen to sell.

With Niakhate having gone out through the exit door, selling Murillo too would be a big blow for the club.

Whether Juventus will make an attempt anyway in a bid to get Nottingham Forest to part with Murillo remains to be seen.