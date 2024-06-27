Juventus are eyeing Manchester United target Jean-Clair Todibo as a potential alternative to Riccardo Calafiori this summer.

Calafiori is Juventus’ top target but they are wary of competing with Premier League money for his signature.

Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in signing him and Juventus are aware that they could struggle to compete with their finances if Calafiori does not insist on moving to Turin.

Juventus are putting contingency plans in place and they are identifying alternatives if they fail to sign the Bologna defender.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Tutto Mercato), Nice centre-back Todio has emerged as a potential alternative to Calafiori for Juventus.

The Frenchman is expected to leave the French club this summer and Juventus are considering signing him.

However, he is a big target for Manchester United, who have been blocked from signing him this summer from Nice by UEFA due to INEOS’ controlling interest in both clubs.

But Manchester United are not losing hope of signing him and are reportedly set to take UEFA to the Court of Arbitration for Sports to get their hands on Todibo.