Chelsea transfer target Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is not looking to force an exit from Leicester City, though he would be tempted to move to Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 25-year-old was a key member of Enzo Maresca’s side that won the Championship last season, in the process getting back to the Premier League.

He ended with 26 goal contributions for the Foxes, missing just two matches throughout the season.

With Maresca now at the helm of Chelsea, the Italian is trying to reunite with his former player and the Chelsea board are ready to back him.

They have now knocked at Leicester City’s door to enquire about the kind of financial package that would be needed to conclude a deal for Dewsbury-Hall.

The newly-promoted side value the 25-year-old at £35m and would most likely sell if their valuation is met.

Dewsbury-Hall, on his part, will not force an exit having repeatedly insisted that he is content at his childhood club.

Brighton & Hove Albion have also kept their interest in the player alive after failing with a bid in January.