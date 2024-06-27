Leeds United boss Daniel Farke could soon have to deal with an offer being placed on his table by Spanish side Real Betis for defender Diego Llorente.

The 30-year-old centre-back has been on loan at Roma since January last year and was a regular in the team last season.

The defender still has two years left on his contract but he is not keen to return to Leeds and wants to stay at Roma.

Leeds are open to offers to sell him but Roma are claimed to be only interested in signing him on another loan deal.

However, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Real Betis are ready to sign him on a permanent deal this summer.

Llorente is high on the shortlist of targets the Spanish club have drawn up with Manuel Pellegrini pushing to sign him.

It has been claimed that Real Betis are prepared to table a bid to convince Leeds to sell the centre-back.

The club from Seville are also ready to try and sell a move to Betis to Llorente who has been keen on staying at Roma.