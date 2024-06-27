Sheffield United are weighing up a move for Leeds United star Jamie Shackleton who is yet to commit to fresh terms with the Whites, according to The Star.

Shackleton is a product of the Leeds academy and has featured in almost 100 games for the club in multiple roles in defence and midfield.

His current deal is set to expire at the end of the month and he is yet to sign a new contract with the club.

Shackleton is weighing up his options despite Daniel Farke being keen to keep him at the club due to his versatility.

It has been claimed that Sheffield United are considering snapping him up this summer on a free transfer.

The Blades are working on building a squad that could help them go straight back up to the Premier League next season.

Shackleton is a player on their radar and they are keeping a close eye on his contract situation at Elland Road.

Leeds are hoping that the player will agree to sign a new deal and continue with the Whites.