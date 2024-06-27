Tottenham Hotspur are looking at a host of options to reinforce Ange Postecoglou’s midfield, with the linked Jacob Ramsey just one of them, according to Sky Sports News.

The 23-year-old had an injury interrupted season at Aston Villa last term, but continues to be regarded as a top talent.

Tottenham are keen on landing a central midfielder and have been linked with the Villa man.

And Tottenham have identified the Aston Villa star as a player who could be brought into north London.

However, at present there is a significant gap in valuations between the two clubs for Ramsey, and he is one of just a number of midfield options Tottenham are looking at.

Spurs have a number of central midfielders on their radar as they look for the right fit and the right deal.

Ramsey featured in 16 Premier League, three Europa Conference League and two FA Cup games for Aston Villa last season, making three goal contributions.

The club have him tied down with a contract until 2027.

Ramsey has played for England at different youth levels with his latest involvement being with the Under-21 squad.