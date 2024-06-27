Liverpool are ‘among the clubs most interested’ in securing the services of Italy and Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Calafiori is hot property following a season in which he helped Bologna to qualify for the Champions League and then started to show his class at Euro 2024.

A host of top sides are jostling for position in the race to take Calafiori from Bologna in the ongoing transfer window, including Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Bologna know keeping Calafiori, though that is their desire, will be tough and they are open to big offers.

He has a number of suitors in the Premier League and, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Liverpool are ‘among the clubs most interested’ in signing the Italy defender.

With Joel Matip having left at the end of his contract and Sepp van den Berg being keen to leave, Liverpool would like another centre-back.

They are sold on Calafiori as a quality performer and are interested in taking the Italian to Anfield.

Liverpool as a destination is likely to appeal to Calafiori, but there will be no quick decision on his future.

That is only likely to happen after Euro 2024 has concluded.