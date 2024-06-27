Atalanta consider Liverpool midfield target Ederson to be untransferrable and they have not attached an asking price to him at this stage of the summer transfer window.

The midfielder had a solid season last season, which ended with Atalanta winning the Europa League and Ederson is currently with the Brazil squad in the Copa America.

He is wanted at several clubs this summer with Newcastle United reportedly tabling a bid worth €40m in January, which was rejected.

Liverpool are said to have identified as a priority target for the summer and are set to go all out to sign him.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Ederson is a player Atalanta are in no mood to sell this summer.

Atalanta are already expecting to lose Teun Koopmeiners and are not keen to lose one more midfielder in the Brazilian.

The Serie A club also believe it would be far too expensive to replace Ederson in the transfer market.

They consider him untransferrable and for the moment, Atalanta do not have an asking price for him.

That is set to cause an issue for Liverpool, who are keen to take Ederson to Anfield.