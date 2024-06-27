Liverpool are in pole position to sign Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri, who is also being tracked by their Premier League rivals Manchester City.

The 23-year-old left-back has been a massive player for Wolves and is rated highly in the Premier League by several clubs.

The Algerian has been tracked by several top Premier League clubs and has been tipped to leave Wolves in the transfer window.

According to journalist Abdel Hamed, Ait-Nouri is prepared to move on from Molineux in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Premier League champions Manchester City, along with Chelsea, are amongst the clubs who are keeping tabs on the defender this summer.

However, Liverpool are the side who are leading the race to sign the left-back ahead of the new season.

The Reds want to bring in a new left-back this summer and Ait-Nouri is one of their top targets.

The defender still has more than two years left on his contract and Wolves are likely to demand a big fee before agreeing to sell him.