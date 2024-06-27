Manchester United are looking to add another Dutch coach, beyond Ruud van Nistelrooy, to Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Ten Hag is poised to soon sign a new contract at Manchester United and a staff shake-up is also on the cards.

Van Nistelrooy, who was a contender for the vacant manager’s job at Burnley, is to return to Old Trafford on Ten Hag’s staff.

He is not the only Dutch coach who is set to join though as Manchester United are planning to bring in Rene Hake.

The 52-year-old is currently boss of Dutch top flight side Go Ahead Eagles.

Hake led Go Ahead Eagles to a mid-table finish in the Eredivisie last season and Manchester United view him as a good fit for Ten Hag’s staff.

The Red Devils want to make sure that Ten Hag has enough support to succeed in his role next season.

Hake had no senior career as a player, but spent time coaching the youth teams at Emmen before making the step up to management.

He took charge of Utrecht prior to his current job and has never worked outside the Netherlands.