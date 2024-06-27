Manchester United target Joshua Zirkzee has asked his representatives to stay away from making any decisions until the end of the European Championship.

AC Milan have an agreement in place with the player and are prepared to pay the €40m release clause in his Bologna contract.

But the negotiations have stalled due to the €15m commission super agent Kia Joorabchian has demanded, which AC Milan have no interest in paying.

Manchester United are now in talks with his representatives and are prepared to pay his release clause as well.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Zirkzee does not want any distractions until the end of the European Championship.

He is with the Netherlands squad who have made it to the last 16 of the tournament this summer.

The Dutchman has made it clear to his representatives that no decision should be made on his behalf before he comes back from the European Championship.

AC Milan believe that they are still in pole position to sign him as Dutchman would prefer to stay in Serie A.