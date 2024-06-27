Rene Hake has a release clause in his Go Ahead Eagles contract that should allow him to move to Manchester United without any issues.

Manchester United have set their eyes on the 52-year-old Dutchman to join Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff at Old Trafford.

The club are keen to carry out changes to Ten Hag’s staff as part of the new deal for him and Hake is a coach they want beside their manager.

Manchester United are yet to approach Go Ahead Eagles for Hake but it is expected to be only a matter of time.

According to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, a release clause in Hake’s contract should make it a formality for Manchester United.

The Dutchman looks almost certain to move to England and take his place alongside Ten Hag in the dugout for Manchester United.

The 52-year-old started his career at FC Emmen’s academy in 1994 and worked alongside Ten Hag previously at FC Twente.

Go Ahead Eagles improved under his tutelage and even qualified for European football via the playoffs.