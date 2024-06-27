Nottingham Forest are in talks to offload defender Moussa Niakhate before the Premier League’s PSR deadline on Sunday and the club they are talking to has been identified.

The Tricky Trees are looking to balance the books and believe that selling Orel Mangala, who is close to joining Lyon, and cashing in on Niakhate, should see them avoid a breach of the rules.

They are holding talks over selling Niakhate, who has just a year left on his City Ground deal.

And the club trying to sign Niakhate, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, are Ligue 1 side Lyon.

The French outfit, who are scooping up Mangala on a permanent basis, are now also looking to sign Niakhate.

Lyon are claimed to have made progress in recent days on a deal for the defender and talks between the two clubs are continuing.

With Forest keen to make sure they balance the books, the race is on to get the deals done by the end of Sunday.

Niakhate, who Nottingham Forest signed from German club Mainz in 2022, made 21 appearances in the Premier League for the club last term.