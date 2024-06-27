Nottingham Forest are getting a far bigger fee than previously anticipated for Moussa Niakhate’s transfer to Lyon this summer.

Lyon have been in talks to sign the defender with Nottingham Forest desperate to record a big sale before Sunday’s PSR deadline.

A deal is in place between the two clubs for Niakhate to join the French giants on a permanent deal.

The defender has already arrived in France to complete the move and will undergo a medical with Lyon on Friday.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the fee agreed upon between the two clubs is far bigger than previously anticipated.

It has been said in some quarters the fee will be around €23m.

However, it has been claimed that Nottingham Forest could bag as much as €31m from the sale of Niakhate to Lyon this summer.

The defender’s impending departure is set to be of massive help for Nottingham Forest as they push to be within the Premier League’s spending rules.

Nottingham Forest are one of the two clubs who suffered a points deduction last season for breaking PSR regulations.

It now seems Niakhate’s big money exit, combined with Orel Mangala joining Lyon on a permanent basis, will make sure they are well within the rules by 30th June deadline.